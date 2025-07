Which Covid-19 vaccine is most effective?

Which Covid-19 vaccine is most effective? The frontrunner in the vaccine race, Pfizer-BioNTech, has the highest efficacy rate which stands at 95%. This might get you thinking 95 out of every 100 people vaccinated will be protected from Covid-19. But that's not how the maths works, as Adama Munu explains. #Covid19 #Vaccines #Pandemix