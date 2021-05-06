BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Young South Africans team up to reclaim local businesses | Money Talks
A new generation of entrepreneurs is reclaiming South Africa’s township economies. Townships are segregated areas of larger towns or cities that were created by the apartheid government to keep the Black population as permanent low-wage labourers and consumers. Now, 27 years into democracy, townships remain predominantly poor and underdeveloped. But some entrepreneurs are trying to increase local business ownership and keep money circulating longer inside these communities. Nn-tse-peng Motema reports from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #LocalBusiness #TownshipEconomy
May 6, 2021
