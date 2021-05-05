May 5, 2021
WORLD
Two members of Indian G7 delegation test positive for virus
Two members of the Indian delegation at the G7 Ministerial Summit in London, have tested positive for COVID-19. India's foreign minister says the entire group will self-isolate and attend the G-7 meetings virtually. Responding to questions about whether holding the summit face-to-face was the right thing to do, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied it was a mistake. #G72021
