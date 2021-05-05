May 5, 2021
Facebook board upholds Donald Trump's suspension
Facebook's oversight board has upheld its decision to suspend the account of former US President Donald Trump. But it says Facebook should review the suspension within 6 months. The social media giant banned Trump indefinitely in January, after his supporters stormed the Capitol building. He's now launched his own platform from which to make comments. Paolo Montecillo reports. #TrumpFacebook
