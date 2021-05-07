WORLD
Conference on Europe: What should the EU be for?
If the EU is to be believed, then close to half a billion people could get their say on what the future of the Union should be. Every single person in the bloc is being invited to give his or her thoughts on the future direction of the EU in what's called the Conference on the Future of Europe. GUESTS: Roch Dunin-Wasowicz Researcher at LSE IDEAS Costanza Hermanin Policy Leader Fellow at the European University Institute Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief of Visegrad Insight
Conference on Europe: What should the EU be for?
May 7, 2021
