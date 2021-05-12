WORLD
Myanmar Coup Enters Third Month | France-UK Post-Brexit Fishing Feud
As Myanmar enters its third month under military rule the UN warns that the absence of a collective international response risks bringing the country to economic collapse and complete standstill. The military, under General Min Aung Hlaing, is increasing attacks on armed rebel groups now supporting anti-coup protestors. Coupled with the COVID-19 crisis, the UN estimates that half the country will be pushed into poverty by next year. And tensions rise between France and the UK post-Brexit. The French government has suggested it could cut power supplies to the British Channel island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters. French fishermen sailed to the Jersey port of St. Helier to protest the restrictions of a new system of licenses issued by the island. The situation is being monitored as France and the British Navy each deployed two patrol vessels to the waters off the British Channel. Guests: Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Officer at Burma Campaign UK Khin Ohmar Chair of Progressive Voice's Advisory Board Ronan Lee Queen Mary University of London's International State Crime Initiative Scott Edwards Researcher at the University of Bristol
Myanmar Coup Enters Third Month | France-UK Post-Brexit Fishing Feud
May 12, 2021
