Antony Blinken reaffirms Washington's support for Kiev

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid a visit to Ukraine. He's there to reassure the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of American support in the ongoing conflict with Russia. It follows comments made after the G-7 foreign ministers' summit in London, that the US will respond to reckless or aggressive acts by Russia. Francis Collings reports