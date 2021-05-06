WORLD
1 MIN READ
French fishing vessels end protest at the island of Jersey
#Jersey has a population of just over 100,000 people. In the 15th century, French invaders failed to gain control of the island and the UK remains responsible for its defence. In the following century, Jerseymen sailed to North America, eventually giving their name to the state of New Jersey. It was occupied by the Nazis in the Second World War. The island has a history of international intrigue, and it's now at the centre of a fishing dispute with France which has seen both London and Paris send naval vessels to the area. Sarah Morice reports.
French fishing vessels end protest at the island of Jersey
May 6, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us