Report: 2,000 refugee deaths linked to illegal EU pushbacks

At least 40,000 asylum seekers have been pushed back from EU borders during the pandemic, according to the Guardian newspaper. The EU, supported by its border agency, Frontex, has long been accused of unlawfully blocking refugees from reaching the bloc. Basak Yavcan, associate professor of political science at TOBB University of Economics and Technology, weighs in. #EUpushbacks