May 7, 2021
Will Biden’s Statement on Armenia Complicate the Caucasus Region?
It has been two weeks since President Joe Biden’s recognition of the 1915 events involving Armenians within the Ottoman Empire as ‘genocide’. How will Biden’s statement affect relations between Turkey and Armenia as well as US relations with the Caucasus region? Guests: Idil Tuncer Kilavuz Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador
