US backs plan to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents | Money Talks

For months, the US and the EU have resisted calls to share their COVID-19 vaccine patents. But this week, Washington said it wants to help developing countries gain access to the intellectual property, and Brussels has indicated it's willing to follow suit. If approved, the measure could speed-up the global roll-out of the injections. But as Mobin Nasir reports, striking a deal and getting pharmaceutical companies to stick to it, could take months. Luke McDonagh is an intellectual property analyst and associate professor at the London School of Economics' Law Department. I began by asking him if the drug companies' argument that patent waivers will not improve the rollout of vaccines, holds weight. #VaccinePatents #COVID19 #Pharmaceuticals