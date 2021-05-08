May 8, 2021
Germany eases restrictions for the vaccinated
The German government is lifting coronavirus restrictions for anyone who’s been vaccinated. Starting on Sunday, a new rule places inoculated Germans on an equal footing with those who’ve tested negative or have recovered from COVID-19. But while some say the policy restores basic human rights, others fear it will lead to social divisions. Sibel Karkus has more from Berlin. #Germany #Covid19 #Vaccination
