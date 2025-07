90 injured in second night of Jerusalem clashes

Dozens of Palestinians have been injured in fresh clashes in Occupied East Jerusalem overnight. It comes a day after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and injured more than 200 people. Middle East peace negotiators are calling for Israeli forces to exercise restraint. But as Liz Maddock reports, the stage has been set for a dangerous collision of causes on Monday. #JerusalemClashes