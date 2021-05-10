WORLD
1 MIN READ
British and French gunboats in standoff over fishing rights
As part of the Brexit fallout, British and French gunboats have eyed each other off in the English Channel over shellfish. At the centre of the feud is the self-governing Jersey Island. It's closely allied with Britain but lies just 22 km off the coast of France. A flotilla of French fishermen are threatening a blockade over tougher licencing rules, while Jersey’s fishermen are now banned from French ports. Sarah Morice is in Jersey.
British and French gunboats in standoff over fishing rights
May 10, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us