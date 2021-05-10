British and French gunboats in standoff over fishing rights

As part of the Brexit fallout, British and French gunboats have eyed each other off in the English Channel over shellfish. At the centre of the feud is the self-governing Jersey Island. It's closely allied with Britain but lies just 22 km off the coast of France. A flotilla of French fishermen are threatening a blockade over tougher licencing rules, while Jersey’s fishermen are now banned from French ports. Sarah Morice is in Jersey.