May 10, 2021
Why can’t Jerusalem's Al Aqsa conflict be resolved?
Hatem Bazian, senior lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, talks to TRT World about the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, saying it is not clashes between religions, but rather between a colonial settler regime that is assaulting a recognised religious site of indigenous Palestinian people. #AlAqsa
