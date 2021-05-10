May 10, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey to call meeting of OIC to put pressure on Israel to end violence against Palestinians
Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin talks to TRT World about tensions in Jerusalem and says Turkey will call for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to put pressure on Israel to halt aggression against Palestinians. #Israel #Palestine #Turkey
