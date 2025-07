Brian De Palma's 'New Hollywood'

Mission Impossible's big-screen debut is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The cinematic rebranding of the franchise had less in common with the TV series and more with the unique vision of its director. In this Movie Almanac, we take a look at 'New Hollywood' outlaw Brian De Palma. #BrianDePalma #MissionImpossible #NewHollywood