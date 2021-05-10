India's porous borders lead to Covid-19 spike in region

The Covid-19 crisis in India has captured the world's attention... but it's not the only country in the region struggling to cope. India has one of the longest and most porous borders in the world... and its deadly second wave of infections is spreading rapidly to its neighbours. Melinda Nucifora takes a look at the impact of India's coronavirus disaster on the region. #IndianVariant