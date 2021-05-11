How has the international community reacted to Israel’s attacks against Palestinians?

The Biden administration has called on both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to show restraint. The message was reinforce by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was speaking shortly before a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart. Hatem Bazian, senior lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, weighs in on the international community’s reactions to Israeli attacks against Palestinians. #AlAqsaMosque