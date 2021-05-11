May 11, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Many children report symptoms months after contracting COVID-19
Parents of children with Long Covid have launched a major study to help with research and treatment of the disease. Doctors and scientists admit they have little clue about how to diagnose and treat the thousands of children worldwide who are still suffering, months after becoming infected. TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill has more. #LongCovid
Many children report symptoms months after contracting COVID-19
Explore