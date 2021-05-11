May 11, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Children worldwide still suffer from COVID-19 months after diagnosis
Doctors and scientists admit they have little clue on how to diagnose and treat the thousands of children worldwide who still suffer from coronavirus months after being infected. A study now wants parents to collate and share information to help the medical community understand the impact of the disease. TRT World Health Correspondent, Nicola Hill reports from Kent, UK.
Children worldwide still suffer from COVID-19 months after diagnosis
Explore