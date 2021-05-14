EUROPE’S BORDERS: Can Frontex be trusted?

There’s a force at sea and on land protecting Europe’s borders. It’s called Frontex and it’s about to get bigger - with increasing accusations that it’s brutal and that it’s simply there to keep migrants and asylum seekers out. Guests: NAME: Omer Shatz ROLE: Legal Director of Front-lex NAME: Jane Kilpatrick ROLE: Researcher at Statewatch NAME: Yonous Muhammadi ROLE: Co-Founder of Greek Forum of Refugees