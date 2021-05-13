President Erdogan warns of controversial anti-extremism bill in France

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised concern over 'serious security threat' facing Muslims living in Europe, especially in France. Erdogan voiced increased concern over the French government’s insistence on passing an ‘anti-extremism’ law despite a backlash from the Muslim community. Member of the Union of French Muslim Democrats Monia Bouguerra explains . #Erdogan