A report commissioned by the World Health Organization has found the coronavirus pandemic was preventable. The aim has been to find out how the virus has killed more than 3.3 million people and infected more than 160 million. The report calls COVID-19 the worst combined health and socio-economic crisis in living memory, and a catastrophe at every level. It says the WHO's Emergency Committee should have declared the outbreak in China an international emergency a week earlier than it did. Global Health Policy Specialist, Mario Ottiglio weighs in. #COVID19
