GERMAN POLITICS: Could the Greens take power?
The Green Party’s doing so well in the polls that 40 year-old Annalena Baerbock is being seriously tipped for the top job. When Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down in September, what are the chances that the country will have a Green leader? GUESTS Arne Lietz Former MEP Ulrike Franke Senior Policy Fellow at ECFR Matthew Qvortrup Professor of Political Science at Coventry University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
GERMAN POLITICS: Could the Greens take power?
May 18, 2021
