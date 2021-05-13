WORLD
1 MIN READ
Has the media accorded greater attentions to Israel’s narratives for its actions?
Mouin Rabbani, independent analyst and co-editor of the media outlet Jadaliyya weighs in on the conflict in the occupied territories and how the media has covered it saying the media very consistently has given Israel the benefit of the doubt and has accorded greater attention to Israel’s narratives. #Israel
May 13, 2021
