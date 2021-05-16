WORLD
New bill could ban headscarf for public workers in Germany
Germany has passed a law that could pave the way for a nationwide headscarf ban for public servants. The law aims to restrict employees from having tattoos, piercings and also wearing religious coverings. Germany’s federal states are yet to decide whether they will implement it. But as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, critics warn the regulation not only limits career development but also freedom of religion. #Germany #HijabBan #discrimination
May 16, 2021
