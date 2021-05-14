Palestinians mark 73rd anniversary of 'Nakba', forced exodus

Palestinians will mark the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, 'The Catastrophe” on Saturday. In 1948, more than 700,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes during the war that surrounded Israel's creation. Decades later, they continue to face the threat of forced removal. Mark Ayyash, associate professor specialising in Palestine at Mount Royal University has more. #Nakba