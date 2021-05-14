Malaysian government seeks steeper payback for 1MDB scandal | Money Talks

The Malaysian government is suing some financial giants accused of facilitating one of its biggest corruption scandals. The finance ministry is accusing firms like JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank of fraud and negligence for their dealings with 1-M-D-B. And it could cost them billions of dollars. Now let's bring in Clare Rewcastle Brown in London. She's the editor of the Sarawak Report and one of the journalists who led the reporting that exposed the 1-M-D-B scandal. #1MDB #DeutscheBank #JPMorgan