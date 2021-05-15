BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
New York's movie theatres reopen at 33% audience capacity | Money Talks
New York City’s movie theatres got the green light to reopen in early March, but some cinemas still haven’t turned their popcorn machines back on. With limited audiences and the growth of on-demand streaming, many are struggling to turn a profit. What will it take to return one of America’s largest movie markets to its glory days? Kyoko Gasha takes a closer look at some of the challenges the city’s film industry is facing. #NewYork #MovieTheatres #Pandemic
New York's movie theatres reopen at 33% audience capacity | Money Talks
May 15, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us