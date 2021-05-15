WORLD
Pressure mounts on White House to restrain Israeli strikes
Israel's aerial bombardment of Gaza has continued into a sixth day, with at least seven Palestinian civilians killed by an Israeli missile strike in northern Gaza. Rescue workers searched through the night in al Shati, trying to free survivors and recover bodies left in the rubble. The eight victims include six children from the same family. Hospitals in Gaza have been overwhelmed with injuries. The latest violence has forced thousands from their homes, in search of safety. At least 144 Palestinians including dozens of children have now been killed - and nine Israelis have also died from retaliatory rocket attacks. Yasmine El-Sabawi has the latest #GazaAttacks #BidenPresidency #Israel
Pressure mounts on White House to restrain Israeli strikes
May 15, 2021
