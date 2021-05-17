May 17, 2021
Was the attack on Al-Jala tower a deliberate attempt by Israel to silence the media?
We speak to Jeremy Dear, deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists on whether the Israeli bombing of a Gaza building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press news agency was a deliberate attempt to silence the media in occupied Palestine. #Gaza
