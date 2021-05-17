May 17, 2021
How ventilation can affect the spread of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak is proof that ventilation in some of our offices is not what it should be. Now, some of the world's top experts have called for big improvements to the design of buildings. The journal Science says the way we design, operate and maintain buildings influences the transmission of various diseases. TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill weighs in. #COVID19
