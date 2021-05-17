BIZTECH
Israeli assault on Gaza compounds severe economic crisis | Money Talks
Palestinian officials have warned Gaza could go dark in a matter of days as fuel supplies run out. Israeli air strikes have killed scores of Palestinians and levelled buildings, roads and other key infrastructure. It's a huge blow to the Gazan economy, which has been under Israeli siege for decades. Floyd Cush reports. #IsraeliAssault #GazaEconomy #Palestine
May 17, 2021
