May 17, 2021
UK consumers opt to shop locally, even after measures ease | Money Talks
Major consumer shifts have taken place because of the pandemic. In the UK, shopping locally is set to become part of the country's lockdown legacy. According to research by Barclaycard, deliveries have also increased by around 40%. Natalie Powell caught up with one business tapping into these trends. #UKconsumers #Pandemic #Businesses
