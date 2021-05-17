Demand for pet sitters grows as Americans return to work | Money Talks

They say a dog is man's best friend. That certainly may have been true this past year of COVID-19, with many homebound Americans adopting furry friends. Morgan Stanley estimates that pet ownership growth more than tripled during the pandemic. But what happens to these faithful companions as owners resume their social lives outside the home and begin to return to the office? Apps for booking dog walkers and sitters are seeing an uptick in demand. Fred Katayama has more. #PetOwners #DogWalking #Pandemic