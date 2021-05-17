Senegalese fishing sector under threat due to COVID-19 | Money Talks

In the coastal villages of Senegal, life revolves around the sea. Men bring their catch in to shore, where women dry, salt and smoke it. But the pandemic has brought the country's economy to a halt, and now villagers with the bounty of the sea at their doorstep are struggling to survive. Adesewa Josh reports.