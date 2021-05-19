'Shocking Announcement' Bill & Melinda Gates divorce takes media by surprise

The original tech darlings are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage. The announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce took many by surprise but with such a huge estate to divvy up, experts say is has been years in the making. The Wall Street Journal reports the process started in 2019 and could have been triggered by Bill Gates' relationship with with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/fPOY5nZ0l5k