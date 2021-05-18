IEA outlines roadmap to global net-zero emissions by 2050

In a special report, the International Energy Agency has predicted a 'sharp decline in fossil fuel demand' over the next three decades. It has recommended 400 steps on the way to net-zero, including no gas boilers being sold by 2025, and ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035. Bob Ward Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change explains. #Climatecrisis