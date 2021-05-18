Israel Continues Deadly Attacks on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the military strikes on Gaza will continue until there is “complete quiet”. As the US blocked a third UN statement condemning the violence and calling for a ceasefire, Israel ramped up its attacks that have so far killed more than 200 Palestinians, injured over 1,400 and left more than 52,000 displaced. Guests: Oguz Celikkol Former Turkish Ambassador to Israel Nour Odeh Former Spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority CJ Werleman Journalist and Author