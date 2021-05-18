WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians Continue To See a Weak International Response
Israel’s attack on Gaza is now the deadliest its people have faced under blockade. Netanyahu vows to continue until Hamas’ entire military infrastructure is destroyed but civilians, yet again, are paying the price with their life. Guests: Hanan Ashrawi Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and Former PLO Executive Ali Abunimah Co-founder of The Electronic Intifada Daniel Seidemann Director of Terrestrial Jerusalem
Palestinians Continue To See a Weak International Response
May 18, 2021
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us