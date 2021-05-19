May 19, 2021
BIZTECH
Algerians struggle with rising inflation and unemployment | Money Talks
The north African country of Algeria is a nation rich with resources, but it’s people remain poor. There’s high unemployment, especially among young people, rising inflation and a lack of basic commodities. And as Sena Saylan reports ordinary Algerians are calling on the government to do more. #AlgeriaEconomy #HighInflation #Unemployment
