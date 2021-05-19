May 19, 2021
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong firm uses AI technology to read emotions | Money Talks
There are few technological advances in the world as exciting as artificial intelligence. AI technology has been successful in several sectors including banking, marketing, and entertainment. But many companies have begun offering software to read emotions, a venture that may be cut short by science. Sarah Balter explains. #HongKong #AI #HighTechLearning
Hong Kong firm uses AI technology to read emotions | Money Talks
Explore