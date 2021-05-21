BIZTECH
PANDEMIC TRAVEL: Too soon for tourism?
Are we ever going to look at travel again as a carefree adventure? As borders begin to re-open, will we look at the dangers of a holiday first rather than the delights? Well, just how real ARE the dangers? We’re talking to travel experts and a Covid expert about what to expect in the months ahead. Guests: Tom Jenkins CEO of European Tourism Association   Jonathan Stoye Virologist at the Francis Crick Institute Simon Calder Travel Correspondent at The Independent Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
