May 19, 2021
Russia-US tensions mount as Arctic Circle nations meet
A meeting of the Arctic Council is taking place in Iceland, where US and Russian officials have talked about co-operating in protecting the Arctic ecosystem from the worst effects of the climate crisis. The other issue the eight-nation council will have to address is Russia's growing desire to dominate the region. Ingrid Medby, from Oxford Brookes University has more. #Polarpowers
