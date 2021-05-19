WORLD
Ending The Occupation | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
As Israel continues its military assault on Gaza, US President Joe Biden is facing mounting calls at home and abroad to put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop his onslaught on Palestinians. As the civilian death toll rises, Biden has reiterated his ‘firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks’ and for the third time, the United States blocked a United Nations Security Council statement which would have called for a ceasefire. Under growing pressure from his own party, President Biden expressed support for, but did not demand, a ceasefire. The White House press secretary said the administration’s approach to handling this crisis is through “quiet and intensive diplomacy”. Can progressive lawmakers, grassroots activism, pressure by pro-Israel groups, and a slight shift in mainstream US media coverage of the crisis, bring enough pressure to bear on the Biden administration to recalibrate America’s traditional unconditional support of Israel? Guests: Jim Moran- Former US Member of Congress (D-Virginia) from 1991 to 2015 Roger Waters- Peace activist and co-founder of Pink Floyd Alan Solomont- Vice Chair, Chair Elect and Member of the Executive Committee for J Street, a a pro-Israel advocacy group that represents ‘pro-peace Americans’ Craig and Cindy Corrie- Parents of Rachel Corrie, a 23-year-old American activist who was crushed to death by an Israeli army bulldozer in Gaza in 2003. They are board members of the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice. Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
May 19, 2021
