Argentina, the world's sixth-largest beef producer, is banning exports to curb spiralling domestic prices. President Alberto Fernandez has prohibited overseas sales for 30 days and says his government is rolling out emergency measures to support the industry. Argentina's beef exports reached $3 billion last year, partly due to rising demand from China. The government is concerned as domestic prices have shot up by 65 percent over the past year. That's prompting Argentinians to eat less red meat. Per capita consumption has plunged from 69 kilogrammes per person in 2009 to 48 kilogrammes in 2020. Remi Piet joined us from Miami for more on this. He's senior partner at Embellie Advisory. #Argentina #BeefIndustry #ExportBan
Argentinian beef producers to strike over government's export ban | Money Talks
May 20, 2021
