BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US cruise liners back in open water under strict regulations | Money Talks
Cruising is a popular pastime, particularly for North Americans. The trade group, Cruise Lines International Association had expected more than 32 million people to set sail in 2020, up from 29.7 million in the previous year. But the industry ran aground in March of last year, as ships made headlines for COVID-19 outbreaks early in the pandemic. The standstill has dealt a significant financial blow to operators, who've been pushing to restart voyages from US ports. Kyoko Gasha has more on the economic impact of the shutdown and what it will take to get cruise ships back onto open water. #USCruiseLiners #Pandemic #TravelRestrictions
US cruise liners back in open water under strict regulations | Money Talks
May 20, 2021
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us