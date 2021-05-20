May 20, 2021
Palestinian President Abbas calls for an end to Israeli aggression
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of organised state terrorism. He has also continued his demand for an end to Israeli aggression against Palestinian civilians. Ahmed Alnaouq, spokesperson for Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, weighs in on whether Israel is committing war crimes and why it is not being held accountable. #Gaza
