May 20, 2021
2020 report: 55M people displaced from their homes worldwide
Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are forced to leave their homes every day. According to the latest data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, the number of people who were displaced in their own countries hit a record high last year. Vicente Anzellini from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre weighs in. #nternalDisplacement
